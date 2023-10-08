My Hero Academia Chapter 403 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Kohei Horikoshi

My Hero Academia chapter 403 ends with All For One having a flashback to Nana Shimura’s final moments, where she predicted that All Might would be the one to defeat him and realizes that they are both about to be blown up. Unfortunately, we are on an extended-release timeline, meaning we will have to wait an extra week to see what happens next. Luckily, spoilers for Chapter 403 will be available before its official release. Here’s everything you need to know about My Hero Academia chapter 403.

My Hero Academia Chapter 403 Spoilers

There are currently no My Hero Academia chapter 403 spoilers or raw scans. However, based on past leaks and the extended-release timeline, we anticipate they will be accessible by October 11. Kindly revisit this guide on the mentioned date, as we will provide an update with any new information available.

My Hero Academia Chapter 402 Recap

At the Counter-Force Headquarters, the team reports Shoto’s success in extinguishing Dabi’s heat, saving civilians, and defeating Himiko. They also say that the Twice Doubles disrupting the floating U.A. are beginning to disappear. During this time, Creati had been protecting Mei from the Doubles while Mei was doing repairs. Mei states that with the Doubles gone, the U.A. is much lighter, allowing it to keep floating. The Counter-Force reports that All For One has reached Tomura’s location, where he and Deku are fighting. Naomasa thinks about how their battle has been stalemate since Deku jumped down from the U.A., but he remains anxious.

All For One reveals that he has been working towards reaching a specific location since he injected himself with the Rewind Drug. He aims to give his copy of All For One to Tomura, making him a more robust version of himself. All Might try to divert his attention towards himself, but All For One ignores him and uses his Warping Quirk to transport Tomura away so that he doesn’t have to deal with Deku’s interference. However, Tomura surprises everyone by rejecting All For One’s offer and swallowing the gloop. He tells his Master not to interfere, and All For One realizes that Tomura’s consciousness has taken over. All For One then looks down at All Might and smiles, acknowledging that he must do the work himself.

As the Business Course students looked on, they saw All For One carrying the battered All Might by the leg and heading towards the school. They demanded that All Might take responsibility for filling their heads with dreams that were now shattered. Meanwhile, Tomura tried to distract Deku by asking him to save All Might. Tomura hoped that once Deku returned to the U.A., he would break everyone who had beaten him earlier.

Deku looks up at the dangling All Might and feels the tears coming on. He thought he was past this, but he can’t help himself. He has to be the best apprentice he can be. As One For All fades, he screams out to All Might. Meanwhile, All Might consider how Deku has what it takes to be a hero, even without a Quirk. He admires Deku’s dedication and determination to never give up on his dreams, just like he can’t abandon his plan of being a Symbol of Peace.

All Might tightly grab All For One, triggering a sudden flashback of Nana Shimura’s final moments for All For One. He remembers her last words when she prophesied that All Might would defeat him because he is even more unhinged than himself. As All Might confidently taunts him with a question about whether he will turn into a kindergartener again after his death, All For One realizes the gravity of what he is about to do. All Might is ready to blow both of them up, and All For One understands the full extent of the decision he must make.

My Hero Academia Chapter 403 Release Timeline

My Hero Academia

Chapter 403

The My Hero Academia chapter 403 release timeline is scheduled for 1:00 AM JST on Monday, October 16, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, October 15

9:00 AM MST Sunday, October 15

10:00 AM CST Sunday, October 15

12:00 PM EST Sunday, October 15

1:00 PM AST Sunday, October 15

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, October 15

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, October 15

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, October 15

9:30 PM IST Sunday, October 15

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, October 15

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, October 16

1:00 AM JST Monday, October 16

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Chapter 403?

You can read My Hero Academia chapter 403 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before the latest three chapters. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including My Hero Academia.

