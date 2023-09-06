Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 Delayed One More Time Before Aqua and Ruby Return

Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Oshi no Ko has had an interesting summer, to say the least. Early on we were hit with the bombshell discovery for Ruby that Aqua is the reincarnated deceased doctor from her past life, while Aqua confirmed for himself that she was Sarina. The pain and reconciliation created some tense chapters along with some problematic potential developments teased to the readers and then, suddenly, a big hiatus happened. Over a month, in fact. So this news might sting a bit, but Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 will be delayed one more time before the story resumes focus on Aqua and Ruby.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 Delayed One More Week Before We See More Aqua and Ruby

Oshi no Ko Chapter 126 will be delayed for one more week, to release on Wednesday, September 20 after today’s release of -interlude- Chapter 4. The Oshi no Ko -interlude- chapters were a nice touch but ultimately helped smooth over what is just shy of a 2-month hiatus from the main plot.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Interlude Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 126

Over the course of 4 weeks, we were treated to a bunch of lovely little side stories including:

MEM-Cho’s past and aspirations to be a performer.

Melt’s upbringing as a superficial model with no substance before developing his acting chops.

Akane and Kana use their rivalry to create on-set tension for a convincing and entertaining commercial.

Aqua is reminded of how much Ruby’s second life was modeled after what he idealized in his past life as Gorou.

These were side stories, but they were great examinations of the excellent characters created by Aka Akasaka. To see them brought wonderfully to life by artist Mengo Yokoyari was a real treat. Finally, the final chapter brought us back to Aqua and Ruby for a few pages, with Aqua now more aware than ever of how special his connection to Ruby is. While it hopefully doesn’t mean going a certain forbidden route, it has produced an incredibly wholesome moment in this small Gaiden chapter.

- This article was updated on September 6th, 2023