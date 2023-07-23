Oshi no Ko: What Chapter Will End the Series?

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko has been a mystifying, special manga series with a variety of experiences to offer its growing legion of fans. The anime adaptation has been off the charts, with fans everywhere hailing it as the best new anime of the season and possibly 2023. But all good things must come to an end. What stories are left to tell for Oshi no Ko, and are there plans to end the series?

When Will the Oshi no Ko Manga Series End?

In an interview with SPUR magazine, manga creator Aka Akasaka stated the following, “The end is in sight & the ending has been decided on” suggesting it’s not far off for Oshi no Ko. The series is going into Chapter 125 currently, with hype and rumors swirling around every chapter these days, as the Movie Arc continues. If the end is in sight and the series will end soon, it’ll likely happen by the end of 2023 or early in 2024, in the Chapter 140-150+ range.

"Oshi no Ko" writer Aka Akasaka about the ending of "Oshi no Ko":



The end is in sight & the ending has been decided on" he revealed in new interview in Spur magazine pic.twitter.com/zVLJ2e6e5s — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) June 21, 2023

Whether the Movie Arc is the final arc, or there will be another one after it, the arcs typically run for 10-25+ chapters apiece, so the ending is coming up quickly. The Movie Arc began in Chapter 109 and has recently had some major developments as a big truth was divulged between Aqua and Ruby. The only remaining factor in play is whether their father will reveal himself, and what Aqua (or Ruby) will end up doing when they get their hands on him.

There are still some other unresolved character arcs that should be considered. While some characters like Miyako might get some closure in their turbulent lives, others like Kana Arima and her unrequited love for Aqua, or Akane Kurokawa’s plans to stop Aqua from going too far for his revenge are yet untold. They’ll largely play into the main arc, but are worthy of consideration, even if MEM’s story seems to be left out of this discussion far too often.

- This article was updated on July 23rd, 2023