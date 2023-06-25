Record of Ragnarok Chapter 80 Release Date and Chapter 79 Spoilers

Image: Coamix

Things are ramping up for Round 9 in Record of Ragnarok. The contestants are chosen, and both incredibly cool characters are ready to square off in a bitter contest to take the lead in the tournament. With King Leonidas on the side of the humans, this is no different than from previous feats, where he stands alone, backed by his Spartan allies as he faces insurmountable odds, fighting Apollo himself. Find out what to expect for the Record of Ragnarok Chapter 80 release date!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 80 Release Date

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 80 will release on July 25, 2023. It will release in Japan in the next issue of Monthly Comic Zenon. This is confirmed with the Monthly Comic Zenon official Twitter account, which posts at 8:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM CT / 11:00 PM ET (Noon JST) when the manga anthology hits the shelves. Each issue typically releases on the 25th of each month, except on weekends.

For English readers looking to collect the physical media, you’ll be able to read the latest translated copy on July 18, 2023, courtesy of VIZ Media! You can also currently read up to Chapter 66 on Mangamo!

RECAP: Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 80

The contestants are decided. The preamble is mainly complete. The obligatory chapters between the fights seem to have cleared, and we learn about Leonidas’ brave leadership of Sparta’s 300 soldiers against a Persian invading force 1000 times its size.

But the interesting twist here is that the original forces for the Greeks were supposed to be 7000. The vast majority of them pulled out by order of the Spartan elders as the conflict was during a festival honoring Apollo. This creates a genuine, targeted feud between the Spartan king and the Sun God, and will be a match to behold.

As the battle commences, Leonidas takes his Aspis Shield, transforms it into another weapon, and throws it at Apollo. Apollo catches it, only for Leonidas to channel energy through the weapon and damage Apollo in the process. The chapter closes as Leonidas warns Apollo, that if he plans to live, he should not stand in front of a Spartan.

Chills, I feel them coming down my spine. This is genuinely one of the most personal vendettas I’ve seen for the entire manga, and it could make for a bitter, glorious match between the two. We’ve yet to see the full details of the fight and Apollo’s abilities, but Leonidas shows his hand with his transforming Aspis Shield which is Geirölul’s Volundr form.

It’s going to be a badass, angry fight, with the release of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 80 possibly starting the most action-packed in a while for the series.

