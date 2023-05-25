Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 Release Date and Chapter 78 Spoilers: Round 9 Fighters Revealed

Images: Graphinica / Yumeta Company / Coamix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

It’s that time of the month when Monthly Comic Zenon gets fans excited with a new chapter of Record of Ragnarok. The series is appearing to move on to Round 9 with its latest chapter, and after a brief interlude for Brunhilde and some revelations about the supporting cast, we’re ready to see the next big fight. Learn who tags in for Round 9 with the Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 release date!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 Release Date

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 will release on June 25, 2023, in the next issue of Monthly Comic Zenon. This is confirmed via the Zenon official Twitter, which posts when the next issue of their manga anthology hits shelves.

English language readers, sadly, will have to wait a while. Volume 7 of Record of Ragnarok is available for buyers internationally on July 18, 2023, and contains Chapters 26-29. For readers wanting to catch up in the official English translation even further, Mangamo has up to Chapter 66.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 78 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 79

The latest chapter has surfaced, and fans are already started posting spoilers about it as they eagerly await the release date of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79. In Chapter 78, Zeus and Ares meet with who will be the next combatant for the gods. It appears we’ll have to wait a while before Siegfried comes out to play.

This latest contestant is none other than Apollo, the prescient God of Light and Healing. Ares might be displeased to interact with this fighter, but Apollo is seen similarly to how Poseidon was perceived: as a superior godly exemplar.

The Einherjar, however, pick their fighter as well, meeting with an aged Spartan king who was said to have defied the gods himself. This character is revealed to be Leonidas of Sparta, as in the heroic commander who fought back the Achaemenid Empire in the Battle of Thermopylae.

Leonidas’ hatred for the gods resembles Adam’s in Round 2, but perhaps this Spartan, the strongest of humanity’s civilizations in Record of Ragnarok, can put up a fight.

I’m also excited because half of my prediction for Round 9 came true, but I’ll have to wait for Simo Häyhä to join the battle. However, I’ll happily settle for the clash of a Greek god against a Greek warrior king! We’ll see how this plays out next month with the Record of Ragnarok Chapter 79 release date!

- This article was updated on May 25th, 2023