Record of Ragnarok Chapter 85: Release Date & Chapter 84 Spoilers

Image: Graphinica / Yumeta Company / Coamix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

With Record of Ragnarok conclusively ending Round 9 so quickly after Round 8, fans were ready for an exciting new match. It looks like the series won’t disappoint, with passions ablaze and warriors stepping up for an explosive Round 10 upon the release date of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 85!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 85 Release Date & Time

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 85 is currently scheduled for release on December 25, 2023 in Japan. Raw scans usually surface immediately afterward, but the best way to confirm is by checking the Zenon official Twitter account around 7 PM PT / 10 PM ET on December 24 for most fans worldwide. This is when the Monthly Comic Zenon anthology hits shelves, usually announced by a tweet.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 85

Additionally, it will be available to read digitally in Japanese on the Monthly Comic Zenon website on January 27, 2024.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 84 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 85

As shown in the raw scans and leaks, the plot moves steadily forward. Apollo wishes to honor the defeat of his opponent by not removing or concealing the scars from their struggle. New contestants typically get named but do not fight in these in-between chapters, but we meet the fated pair of opponents: Susano’o no Mikoto for the gods, and Soji Okita for humanity. We even got a glimpse at Anubis, who seems to be a fun future contestant! But fans are content with this matchup, for some fairly decent reasons.

This makes a good deal of sense: Sakata Kintoki’s mission took him to Siegfried and it’s unlikely he’d participate so soon without us first finding out more about his role. Nostradamus and Rasputin are too much of a wild card when humanity needs a reliable win, and Simo Häyhä was the most popular vote by fans in terms of demand to reveal him, so he’s likely being saved for later rounds.

It’s tough to say how the battle will play out in the New Year, but my prediction is that humanity will win, tying the tourney back with an even 5-5, forcing the gods to match their desperation.

- This article was updated on November 24th, 2023