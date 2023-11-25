Record of Ragnarok Chapter 84 Leaks & Raw Scans Reveal 2 New Fighters and Round 10 Matchup

Image: Graphinica / Yumeta Company / Coamix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Record of Ragnarok has a particularly iconic strength in turning each round of its eponymous tournament into a glorious spectacle. With the latest raw scans and leaks from Record of Ragnarok Chapter 84, we’ll soon meet Susano’o Mikoto and Anubis!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 84 Leaks Introduce Anubis and Susano’o no Mikoto as Fighters for the Gods

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 84 leaks are showing us not only first looks at Susano’o no Mikoto and Anubis, but even sets up the former for Round 10! Fans are enormously excited not only by his design but also at the prospect of his likely opponent, Soji Okita.



In a match labeled as possibly the most ‘peak’ moment yet for the series, and with Soji’s eyes blazing with a menacing, furious aura, this could be amazing.

RoR Chapter 84 Raw Scans Also Suggest Göll As Volundr for Round 10

The second-most important Valkyrie in the series behind only the main character, Brunhilde, Göll was seemingly destined to fight in this tournament. As leaks are still flowing in, we’ll likely have to wait a bit longer before we know what sort of weapons or armaments she’ll become for Okita, but the odds seem stacked for this to be a blockbuster round.

Göll has always been a bit more of a meek character by comparison to the other Valkyries, but she may very well step up with this upcoming round. It strongly suggests that humanity has Round 10 in the bag, but we’ll have to see how it unfolds no matter what.

Fans Are Divided Over Anubis’ Goofy Persona

It’s not unheard of for Record of Ragnarok to have characters with comical or exaggerated personalities. It’s part of the charm, especially in moments when Brunhilde loses her cool, or when Raiden Tameemon became smitten with Thrud. But Anubis’ uniquely playful and odd charm has people cheering for him unironically, while others find it too much.

Meanwhile, the conclusions to Round 9 play out, with Apollo wishing not to remove or cover the scars left behind by Leonidas, which is an infuriatingly class act given how his side is fighting to annihilate humanity. As this is a developing story, we will keep you posted with any new information, as we get ready to finish 2023 strong with possibly the first blows being traded for Round 10!

