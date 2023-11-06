Record of Ragnarok Chapter 84 Release Date & Chapter 83 Spoilers: Round 9 Is Over

Image: Graphinica / Yumeta Company / Coamix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The 9th round of Record of Ragnarok is over. The spectators and readers were stunned by the conclusion as Apollo and Leonidas exchanged their final blows this month. Fans are now wondering whether we’ll see a glimpse at Round 10 with the release of Record of Ragnarok Chapter 84!

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 84: Release Date & Time

Record of Ragnarok is currently set to release Chapter 84 on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Japan. Raw scans will likely surface that day or soon after, so keep an eye out for the Zenon official Twitter account’s update about the Monthly Comic Zenon anthology hitting shelves at 8:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM ET on November 24 for most fans worldwide.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 84

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Additionally, it will be available to read digitally in Japanese on the Monthly Comic Zenon website on December 27, 2023.

Related: Record of Ragnarok Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Characters, and Hades vs Huang

In Chapter 83, we see Apollo wield the power of light itself while Leonidas braces himself with a hoplite-style advance with the Shield of Truth.

Record of Ragnarok Chapter 83 Raw Scans Show A Stunning Finish With Questions About the 10th Round

Apollo won, and Leonidas was defeated in 9 minutes and 30 seconds. Not the shortest match perhaps, when compared to Adam vs. Zeus for instance, but in a battle told largely over 6 chapters, this felt like it was over all too quickly.

However, Apollo couldn’t finish Leonidas off solely with his arrows of light with Artemis’ help. Even an attack as fast as light was deflected by Leonidas’ combat instinct and his shield. But Leo’s wounds got the better of him once he went in for the charge, transforming his shield into that resembling a more traditional piece of Spartan gear and going on the charge. Apollo, despite having the arrow deflected and ruining one of his arms, had Artemis assemble a giant bow where he fired himself as a projectile, a “silver arrow” allowing him to pierce Leo’s shield and his abdomen.

This was the killing blow, but Leo managed to land one last punch in Apollo’s face. But it turned out Apollo respected his opponent in the end, and perhaps all along, while Leo embraced that, content knowing he was the greatest Spartan to have ever lived. This leaves the remaining confirmed contestants:

Human Fighters (Einherjar) Remaining in Record of Ragnarok

Grigori Rasputin

Michel Nostradamus

Sakata Kintoki

Simo Häyhä

Soji Okita

God Fighters Remaining in Record of Ragnarok

Anubis

Loki

Odin

Susano’o no Mikoto

The conspicuous addition of a 5th human suggests there could be a tie-breaker at the end, or something resembling the Gigantomachy which was alluded to once again in Chapter 83. We shall see whether either side is willing to accept the outcome of this tourney, but at this point, it’s clear the gods are no longer scoffing at their opponents, even if they’re now at a 5-4 lead.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023