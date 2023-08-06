Spy x Family Chapter 87 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 86 Spoilers

Spy x Family Chapter 87 Release Date
Loid Forger, AKA Agent Twilight, has gotten through some dangerous scrapes in the latest chapters of Spy x Family. Between a mole hunt fraught with danger, a run-in with an unsuspecting brother-in-law, to a near-death experience, this latest arc has been a deadly one. While the current arc may well close out with this chapter, Loid must stave off new suspicions while keeping Operation Strix alive. Prepare for the release of Spy x Family Chapter 87 here!

Spy x Family Chapter 87 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Chapter 87 will release on Sunday, September 3, 2023. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Spy x Family portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus! Many other Shonen Jump series are delayed due to the Obon Festival in Japan, and in the case of Spy x Family, we were treated to the classic “to be continued” but the Japanese version clearly shows the date.

If you’re wanting to see what Loid’s next mission is, check our release time zone guide for Spy x Family Chapter 87!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, the mole hunt concludes, and Yor finds the spark she needed in her marriage to Loid.

RECAP: Spy x Family Chapter 86 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 87

Loid escapes with his life thanks to a brave rescue by Fiona. She also beat Winston to a pulp and was able to capture him, with the three being successfully extracted. A wounded Loid gets home, has his alibi ready to go, and reconciles with Yor.

Yor, who had been having her doubts about their marriage, found comfort in being able to take care of Loid in this state. Loid, however, was in danger of Yuri who burst into their home and checked his arm for a gun wound he inflicted, as he saw him wince in pain. This was the closest yet to Yuri finding out Loid’s double life, but thankfully, he covered his (still-bleeding) wound in prosthetics.

The arc concludes here, but valuable intelligence will be extracted from Winston as the next developments begin for Operation Strix.

