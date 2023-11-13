Spy x Family Chapter 91: Release Date, Time, and Chapter 90 Spoilers

Anya gets a grandpa and grandma?

November 13th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Spy x Family Chapter 91 Release Date
New faces show up as Spy x Family introduces more neighbors to the Forger family. Despite the chapter being more of a slice-of-life story than following the main plot, it serves as good character exploration. Read on for what comes next on the release date of Spy x Family Chapter 91!

Spy x Family Chapter 91 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Chapter 91 will be released on Monday, November 27, 2023 at midnight JST. For readers worldwide, it’ll be available as early as 8 AM PT on November 26, 2023, on the VIZ Media Spy x Family portal and Manga Plus!

Spy x Family Chapter 91
Release Date Countdown | AOTF
Be sure also to use our time zone guide if you want to know when the chapter drops in your region!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)8:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:00 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland3:00 PM GMT
Europe4:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 90, Anya and Yor discover the potential joys of having an elder in their lives.

Spy x Family Chapter 90 Recap and Spoilers

Yor and Anya meet Sigmund, a senile old man shunned in the park for being a potential spy when in reality he’s just trying to find his wife. The girls go on an adventure with him across town, only to discover that he leads them back to their apartment building, surprising everyone with the news that they’re the new neighbors.

It’s a sweet slice-of-life chapter and a reminder that Anya and Yor didn’t grow up with grandparents, so it’s wholesome to see Anya take to him so enthusiastically. However, not as enthusiastically as when Sigmund sees his wife, Barabara again. We’ll see where the Forgers go next in Spy x Family Chapter 91!

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023

