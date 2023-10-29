Images: Tatsuya Endo / Shueisha / VIZ Media / Wit Studio / CloverWorks, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The recovery from the Mole Hunt Arc continues as Yuri Briar doubles down on his development as an SSS officer. While the latest installment focused on Yuri and his intensive siscon toward Yor, the release date of Spy x Family Chapter 90 will likely bring us something new!

Nursing a wounded pride after letting Twilight escape and getting hit by a non-zero amount of trucks would be enough to put plenty of folks down. But Yuri’s stubbornness and wish to protect his sister is enough to move mountains and stomach some pretty disgusting food as the story advances!

Spy x Family Chapter 90: Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family will release Chapter 90 on Sunday, November 12, 2023. It will be available at 12:00 AM JST, or 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET internationally. Be sure to check the VIZ Media Spy x Family portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 89, Yuri bounces back after being hit by just enough trucks to remind him of what’s important, at least to him.

RECAP: Yuri Briar Learns the Wrong Lessons from the Mole Hunt Arc

After he fails to capture Twilight, Yuri enters a funk of his own in Spy x Family Chapter 89. He became more violent and contemptuous toward his captured targets for the SSS and took on bigger risks. As revealed by Chloe this isn’t anything new, just a new extreme. After all, he spent his college years as a young, grade-skipping prodigy working himself sick and not socializing, only advancing toward his goal of being strong and capable enough to protect his sister.

But as Chloe points out in a clear case when Yuri nearly gets stabbed to death breaking down a low-priority syndicate known as the Chicken Circle, his isolation will be his downfall. But in this, he simply remembers Yor keeping him company, talking about how to dodge every bee sting and boar charge, you just have to get faster.

Images: Tatsuya Endo / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Naturally, instead of remembering how helpful it was to have somebody else lighten his burdens in life, he thinks about how he’s left his defenses wide open and resolves to defensive training. He learns the wrong lessons, sure, but he has the right idea; leaving yourself open to truck collisions is technically very bad for you.

