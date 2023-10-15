Images: Tatsuya Endo / Shueisha / VIZ Media / Wit Studio / CloverWorks, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Spy x Family is between major arcs at the moment, so we get to see Tatsuya Endo crank the charm for some fun one-chapter interactions. The latest features a fun callback to dozens of chapters ago, as Anya and Damian continue to strengthen their bond, even if neither will acknowledge it. With Operation Strix still underway and plenty more Stella Stars to earn along with Plan B to make friends with Damian, every little moment counts. Check here for what comes next in the release of Spy x Family Chapter 89!

Spy x Family Chapter 89 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Chapter 89 is set to release on Sunday, October 29, 2023 for fans worldwide. It will release first at 12:00 AM JST, with readers in North America being able to read it as early as 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This also confirms that there won’t be a month-long break before the release of Spy x Family Chapter 89. Be sure to check the VIZ Media Spy x Family portal, the Shonen Jump manga reader app, and Manga Plus when it drops!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 88, Anya and Damian clear the air on the handkerchief incident.

RECAP: The Chapter 61 SxF Handkerchief Incident Gets a Reference

Chapter 88 shows Damian assembling a mighty peace offering to Anya: an elegant set of tea cakes as a thank-you for resolving the handkerchief incident. If you don’t remember that event, it’s because it occurred in Chapter 61, released in 2022. The incident in question was when Donna Schlag, an infamous disciplinarian, attempted to give Damian a Tonitrus Bolt for not having a handkerchief, part of his uniform.

Anya selflessly offered her own, but in the process, wound up taking the Bolt instead, bringing her total up to 2. For anybody following SxF, the Tonitrus Bolt is a demerit, 8 of which means expulsion, so Damian was grateful, even if begrudgingly.

Images: Tatsuya Endo / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The chapter follows the hilarious hijinks that ensue when the pair try to meet up, complete with accidentally horrifying notes in class, along with Becky, Emile, and Ewen tailing them thinking they’re either confessing their feelings or fighting. But Henry, ever the gentleman, steps in, claiming to punish them, but instead sets up their peaceful teatime, achieving peace.

What to Expect in SxF Chapter 89

With Loid still recovering from his injuries, and Fiona still bedridden, Chapter 88 didn’t see much on the spy action front. There was certainly plenty of excitement in the Mole Hunt Arc, but we’re also due for another story featuring Yor, especially considering the Cruise Adventure Arc is getting adapted for the anime’s second season. But stay tuned, and check here for updates!

