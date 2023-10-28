Spy x Family English Sub Episode 30 Release Date & Time

Image: WIT Studio / Cloverworks

Our mini-adventures and side stories quota has been fulfilled, and now we’re in for an exciting new arc for the Forger family! With the release date of Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 5, aka Episode 30, we finally see the start of the Cruise Adventure Arc!

In this arc, we’ll see Yor take on a mission for Garden, the Ostanian secret assassin organization as she protects Olka Gretcher and her infant son, Gram, as they flee to another country. It’ll be an exciting, action-packed rest of the season!

Spy x Family Episode 30 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family will release the English subbed Episode 30 on Saturday, November 4, 2023, for most fans worldwide. The episode will be available at 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET on Crunchyroll and Hulu!

If you want to catch the episode as soon as it airs, here’s when Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 5 will release in your region below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:30 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:30 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:30 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:30 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:30 PM GMT Europe 5:30 PM CEST Moscow 6:30 PM MSK India 9:00 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:30 PM ICT Philippines 11:30 PM PHT

In Episode 29, Anya consumes the Pastry of Knowledge, and Franky breaks his heart over an escaped cat.

What to Do if Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 5 Doesn’t Show Up

If you’re viewing on Crunchyroll, you might need to play Episode 29 and check the ‘Next Episodes’ tab to see if Episode 30’s thumbnail will appear. Usually, the new episodes are ready on a timely basis, but this ensures you can catch the latest episode and watch it ASAP. As of this writing, there have been no reported issues like this on Hulu.

RECAP: Anya Pursues Erudition, Franky Catches a Cat, and Yor Gets a Mission

The latest episode was the last in the slice-of-life installments we’ll see for a bit in Spy x Family Season 2. A renowned patisserie comes to Eden Academy, so Anya and her classmates contend when there are only 4 macarons left, to go among 5 people. Anya at first uses her telepathy to cheat in a game of Old Maid. However, when she’s suspected of cheating, she still manages to play unfairly, turning on the waterworks and flustering Damian to give her the win.

Meanwhile, Franky bumps into Yor and recruits her on a special cat-catching mission. Yor proves incredibly helpful in this, catching (and traumatizing) the cat and allowing him to return it to the woman he fancies, only to learn she already has a boyfriend.

Crestfallen, Franky dedicates himself once more to his mission with WISE, while Yor gets a phone call from Garden at the end of the episode, beginning the Cruise Adventure Arc! She will be joined by Anya and Loid on a luxurious cruise while protecting a fleeing, reformed member of the Gretcher crime family.

