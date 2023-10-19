Screenshot: Wit Studio

Spy X Family is arguably one of the most successful franchises of recent years. This success is in part due to the thrilling and captivating story that its creator, Tatsuya Endo, came up with for the series. Even when nothing significant is occurring in the story, it can still keep the viewers’ attention with its whimsical and wholesome moments.

Related: All Spy x Family Characters – Full List of All Main Characters

However, as the years have passed, the story of the series has expanded quite a bit. It can sometimes be hard to keep up with the series, as many events have taken place. To help fans who want to learn more about the plot of the franchise, we have created a list of all Spy X Family arcs in order.

A List of all Spy X Family Arcs

Screenshot: Wit Studio

The list below has been created to make it easier for fans to know which chapter and episodes compose each arc in Spy X Family. From the introduction of Agent Twilight and his mission, Operation Strix, to the most recent events in the manga, every event is listed below. This way, you can know exactly where to begin each arc, in case you want to enjoy certain moments in the series on their own.

Arc Manga Chapter Anime Episodes Introduction Arc Chapters 1 and 2 Episodes 1 and 2 Admission Interview Arc Chapters 3 to 6 Episodes 3 to 5 Eden Beginnings Arc Chapters 7 to 10 Episodes 6 and 7 Secret Police Arc Chapters 11 to 14 Episodes 8 and 9 Stella Star Arc Chapters 15 to 17, Short Missions 1 and 4, & Extra Mission 1 Episodes 10 to 12 Doggy Crisis Arc Chapters 18 to 23 Episodes 13 to 15 Midterms Exams Arc Chapters 24 to 28 & Short Missions 2 and 5 Episodes 16 to 19 Campbelldon Tennis Arc Chapters 29 to 35 & Short Mission 3 Episodes 20 to 24 Imperial Scholars Mixer Arc Chapters 36 to 42, Short Mission 7, & Extra Mission 2 Episodes 24 to 28 Cruise Adventure Arc Chapters 43 to 57 Noy yet animated W.I.S.E Arc Chapters 58 to 63 Not yet animated Friendship Schemes Arc Chapters 64 to 68 Not yet animated Red Circus Arc Chapters 69 to 78 Not yet animated Mole Hunt Arc Chapters 82 to 88 Not yet animated

What is Currently Happening in the Franchise?

Screenshot: Wit Studio

The second season of the Spy X Family anime adaptation was released during the October 2023 season. This new season will depict the events of the Cruise Adventure arc, in which Yor will act as the main character. This is one of the most thrilling and action-packed arcs in the entire series, and fans are extremely excited to see what Wit Studio will do with it.

Related: Spy x Family Season 2 Episode Release Date Schedule (2023)

The manga is ending the Mole Hunt arc, which has been both incredibly enjoyable to read and anxiety-inducing. In my opinion, this is one of the most tense events in the manga, as it saw Loid not only fighting for his life but also about to be discovered as a spy. Fans will not want to miss the amazing content that Spy X Family has to offer them at the moment!

- This article was updated on October 19th, 2023