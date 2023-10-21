Spy X Family Season 2 English Dub Release Date and Voice Cast

Screenshot: ©Tatsuya Endo / Shueisha / Wit Studio

The adventures of the Forger Family have come back with the release of Spy x Family season 2. The story of Agent Twilight, the assassin Yor, and the adorable telepath Anya is one most anime fans hold in high regard.

Many followers of the series have been waiting for the official English dub release to be announced, as they enjoy the show more when it is in their native language. Their wait is finally over, as the news of this long-awaited version has finally arrived. Below, you will find all the information about the English Dub release date of Spy x Family Season 2, as well as the voice cast.

Spy x Family Season 2 English Dub Episode 1 Release Date and Time

The English Dub version of Spy x Family Season 2 will become available to stream for international fans on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 12:00 PM PCT. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the English Dub episode will be released according to your time zone.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PCT) 12:00 AM Tuesday, October 21 Mountain Time (MST) 12:00 PM Tuesday, October 21 Central Time (CT) 01:00 PM Tuesday, October 21 Eastern Time (EST) 02:00 PM Tuesday, October 21 Atlantic Time (AST) 03:00 PM Tuesday, October 21 British Summer Time (BST) 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 21 Central European Time (CEST) 8:00 PM Tuesday, October 21 Moscow (MSK) 9:00 PM Tuesday, October 21 Indian Standard Time (IST) 12:30 AM Tuesday, October 22 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 02:00 AM Wednesday, October 22 Philippines (PHT) 03:00 AM Wednesday, October 22 Australian Central Time (ACST) 04:30 AM Wednesday, October 22

The English Dub version of the second season of Spy x Family will be released two weeks behind the Japanese Dub. This means that while fans who wish to see it in English enjoy episode one, those who want to see the show in its original language will be on episode 3. Both can be enjoyed via Crunchyroll, the official streaming platform for the series.

Spy x Family Season 2 English Voice Cast

Thanks to Crunchyroll, the voice cast for this new season has also been released. Many fans will recognize the voice actors behind their favorite characters, as they have returned to lend their voices to the same character once again.

Alex Organ (My Hero Academia) as Loid

Natalie Van Sistine (Vinland Saga) as Yor

Megan Shipman (Attack on Titan) as Anya

Tyler Walker (Fire Force) as Bond

Anthony Bowling (One Piece) as Franky

Morgan Lauré (Death Parade) as Camilla

Leah Clark (Evangelion 1.11) as Millie

Nazeeh (Sugar Apple Fairy Tale) as Commander

Aaron Roberts (Black Clover): Additional Voices

The ADR staff listing was also revealed:

ADR Director: Cris George

ADR Producer: Zach Bolton

ADR Script Writer: Tyler Walker

ADR Mixer: Andrew Tipps

ADR Engineer: Jose Sandoval

Season 2 of Spy x Family will continue with the efforts of Agent Twilight and his family to keep the peace between Westalis and Ostania. This time, the fearsome assassin Yor, also known as Thorn Princess, will help stop a criminal group who will attempt to commit a murder aboard a cruise. Fans can expect this season to contain the same amazing animation, hilarious jokes, and wholesome moments that they can enjoy with their friends and family.

