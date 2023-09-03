Spy x Family Chapter 88 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 87 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of Spy x Family Chapter 88 here!

September 3rd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Spy x Family Chapter 88 Release Date
Images: Tatsuya Endo / Shueisha / VIZ Media / Wit Studio / CloverWorks, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Spy x Family is finally able to let fans take a breather after a surprisingly tense mole hunt. Winston Wheeler has been captured, Operation Strix is no longer compromised, and WISE agents are reassured. But it’s not all fun and games, as Loid recovers from his injuries, as does Fiona. So in the latest chapter, we’re treated to a brief interlude while focusing on other main characters and supporting cast. See what happens next with the release date of Spy x Family Chapter 88!

Spy x Family Chapter 88 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Spy x Family Chapter 88 will release on Sunday, September 17, 2023. It’ll be available at 8 AM PT / 9 AM MT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media Spy x Family portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

Spy x Family Chapter 88
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: Spy x Family Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

If you’re anxious to see what the Forgers get up to next, check our release time zone guide for Spy x Family Chapter 88!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Loid recuperates, Yor improves her cooking, and Bond does his best animal impressions.

Spy x Family Chapter 87 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 88

Chapters like these are easy to love in Spy x Family despite it not moving the plot forward. Fiona is in the hospital, and shockingly, none of her injuries are long-lasting or permanent, so she’ll recover soon. However, as passed onto her by a disguised Handler, it turns out her feelings for Loid aren’t so secret.

Meanwhile, at the Forger residence, Yor stuns Anya with even the slightest improvement in her cooking, and Anya thinks back to her zoo trip. However, upon her naming, the lion the king of the beasts, the loveable Forger floof, Bond the dog, gets jealous and tries to imitate the creatures she saw at the zoo. It’s simple, wholesome fun for the chapter, and upon hearing the commotion, a sleepy recovering Loid peeks his head out the door but immediately returns to resting. On Sundays like these, I’m with you, Loid.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :