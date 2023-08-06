The Elusive Samurai Chapter 122 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 121 Spoilers

Image: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The Elusive Samurai continues its trend of positive developments for Tokiyuki’s survival. Significant battles are won, alliances are forged, and the Ashikaga forces feel their losses growing. This isn’t to say the tables have completely turned, as the villains begin to set new plans in motion, devising a ruthless strategy. With the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 122, expect to see Ashikaga’s forces meet Tokiyuki’s push with a vengeance.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 122 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 122 will release on Sunday, August 20. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 122

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: The Elusive Samurai Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

If you hope to see where the next installment takes Tokiyuki for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 122, check this release time zone guide!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Tokiyuki finds surprising, and even disturbing new members of his court while the enemy plans their next move.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 121 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 122

Tokiyuki met more of his fellow leaders after his latest battle, and their temperaments proved disturbing. While Yuki was far too cavalier about his willingness to kill despite a cartoonishly innocent face, he was still respected and easily understood. Nanbu Moroyuki, another ally, uses an interpreter to speak to Tokiyuki, but it’s also clear as day he’s just mocking the boy.

But perhaps most upsetting is meeting Nitta Tokujumaru, son of Nitta Yoshisada, who destroyed Kamakura. The young boy is not even ten in this appearance, but would later grow up to be a deadly warlord, calling himself Nitta Yoshioki. For now, Tokiyuki is forced into tacit cooperation with them, while the enemy plots a strategy to pin Akiie’s forces at Kyo. Citing glimpses into the future, Ashikaga could face internal struggles soon, so sights are set for Akiie’s head as the next target.

- This article was updated on August 6th, 2023