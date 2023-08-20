The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 122 Spoilers

Get ready for the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 here!

August 20th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 Release Date
Image: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The Elusive Samurai is jacking up the action lately, with Tokiyuki going on the offensive thanks to powerful new allies. It’s been a lot of buildup as the young Hojo retreated to lick his wounds. He may have lost the original mentor we knew and loved, but Tokiyuki continues to grow and demonstrate his talents for evasion and some surprising offensive capabilities. With the upcoming release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123, get ready for the tables to turn as the sights are set on Akiie!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 will release on Sunday, August 27. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123
Release Date Countdown
Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Related: The Elusive Samurai Manga Release Date Schedule 2023

As Tokiyuki advances behind enemy lines, don’t miss a moment of the action with this release time zone guide for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 122, we see Akiie and Tokiyuki’s latest gambit pay off big. But there might be a fiendish talent after Akiie’s head in future chapters.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 122 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 123

The latest chapter begins with a reflection on the growth of Moronao as a fiercely skilled strategist seeking Akiie’s blood. Meanwhile, Akiie and Tokiyuki talk about their next move, where the young Hojo is tasked with the assault on Shiba Ienaga.

The attack begins, and it’s spectacular. Tokiyuki elegantly slips behind enemy lines, disabling them effectively. His allies, meanwhile, demonstrate their newly-honed skills too, while Akiie takes note, seeing the young prince show promise as a major asset. It’s truly a far cry from his status in the first chapter, and there’s plenty more to come in the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 and beyond!

- This article was updated on August 20th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :