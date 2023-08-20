The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 122 Spoilers

Image: Yusei Matsui / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The Elusive Samurai is jacking up the action lately, with Tokiyuki going on the offensive thanks to powerful new allies. It’s been a lot of buildup as the young Hojo retreated to lick his wounds. He may have lost the original mentor we knew and loved, but Tokiyuki continues to grow and demonstrate his talents for evasion and some surprising offensive capabilities. With the upcoming release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123, get ready for the tables to turn as the sights are set on Akiie!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 will release on Sunday, August 27. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

As Tokiyuki advances behind enemy lines, don’t miss a moment of the action with this release time zone guide for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Chapter 122, we see Akiie and Tokiyuki’s latest gambit pay off big. But there might be a fiendish talent after Akiie’s head in future chapters.

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 122 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 123

The latest chapter begins with a reflection on the growth of Moronao as a fiercely skilled strategist seeking Akiie’s blood. Meanwhile, Akiie and Tokiyuki talk about their next move, where the young Hojo is tasked with the assault on Shiba Ienaga.

The attack begins, and it’s spectacular. Tokiyuki elegantly slips behind enemy lines, disabling them effectively. His allies, meanwhile, demonstrate their newly-honed skills too, while Akiie takes note, seeing the young prince show promise as a major asset. It’s truly a far cry from his status in the first chapter, and there’s plenty more to come in the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 and beyond!

- This article was updated on August 20th, 2023