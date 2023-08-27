The Elusive Samurai Chapter 124 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 123 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Trouble could be brewing for Kitabatake Akiie in The Elusive Samurai. Despite the previous chapters’ triumphs for Tokiyuki Hojo, it seems we’re not out of the woods yet as the enemy has set plans in motion already. While this was mentioned in previous chapters, it’s tough to say just how this will play out, aside from the historical examples upon which this series is loosely based. Find out more before the release date of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 124!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 124 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 124 will release on Sunday, September 3, 2023. It will be available at 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET on the VIZ Media The Elusive Samurai portal, the Shonen Jump reader app, and Manga Plus!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 124

Release Date Countdown Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

Check below as well for our release time zone guide for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 124!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, Akiie shows his unbelievable prowess and charisma, but will it be enough?

RECAP: The Elusive Samurai Chapter 123 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 124

Kitabatake Akiie demonstrates the brutal loyalty his soldiers have for him while cutting down his enemies en masse. While it seemingly paints a big target on his back, he doesn’t seem to mind. However, if you’re paying attention to the history books, Akiie will face a significant defeat before pushing into Kamakura.

This is pretty clearly hinted at by the ominous toiling of Uesugi Noriaki. Alerted by Akiie’s push forward, he and Ienaga know this is all according to plan, and that Akiie is indeed falling into their hands. The chapter closes with a glimpse at his work: what appears to be vessels full of poison.

- This article was updated on August 27th, 2023