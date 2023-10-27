Who is Arata Nitta in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image: Shueisha

If you haven’t read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga yet, you may be confused by mentions of Arata Nitta, although the last name may ring a bell.

Who is this mysterious character and what is their role in Jujutsu Kaisen’s story? Let’s cover everything we know about Arata Nitta in Jujutsu Kaisen below!

Beware spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen and Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Who is Arata Nitta?

First introduced by name in Jujutsu Kaisen’s chapter 126 during the Shibuya Incident arc, Arata Nitta is a Kyoto High first-year student and younger brother of Akari Nitta.

But while Arata isn’t introduced until chapter 126, that isn’t his first appearance in the series. The first time we see this character is as part of Mechamaru’s flashback in chapter 81 of the manga and episode 16 of the anime.

Much like his sister, Arata has short light-coloured chin-length hair. He has a timid but caring personality and wears a customized school uniform resembling an English butler’s outfit with black pants, a gray vest, and a tailcoat. A pair of white gloves complete the look.

What is Arata’s Role in Jujutsu Kaisen’s story?

Chapter 126 sees Arata enter the scene alongside Todo who intervenes in Yuji’s fight with Mahito. A non-combatant jujutsu sorcerer, Arata’s innate technique Pain Killer stops bleeding, prevents existing injuries from getting worse, and reduces pain.

He first uses this technique to put an injured Nobara into a kind of stasis, insisting she’s most likely dead as she doesn’t have a pulse and isn’t breathing, but trying his best to save her anyway.

Next Arata uses his technique on Yuji to stop his wounds from getting worse, asserting that his curse technique doesn’t apply to injuries acquired afterward. He then takes Nobara and retreats.

