Who is Jujutsu Kaisen’s Iori Hazenoki?

The couple chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen have focused on the jujutsu sorcerer community’s all-out war against Sukunana. However, Chapter 239 shifted the focus away from the King of Curses and onto Kenjaku, who found himself facing off against Iori Hazenoki, one of the many reincarnated sorcerers he conjured back into the world of the living for the Culling Game. Here’s everything Jujutsu Kaisen fans need to know about Iori Hazenoki.

Who is Iori Hazenoki?

The Culling Game is one of the best story arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen, and fans who have seen it play out in the manga know why. Not only does it feature several shocking game-changing plot twists, but it also introduces a massive host of memorable characters to the series. To help ensure that his twisted experiment has enough participants, Kenjaku uses Mahito’s Idle Transformation Technique to implant the souls of deceased Jujtusu Sorcerers from various eras of Japanese history into the bodies of unsuspecting non-sorcerers. One of the many deceased sorcerers who is given a second chance at life through the Culling game is Iori Hazenoki.

Born in an unknown era, the arrogant and battle-hungry Hazenoki is one of the least-powerful sorcerers conjured into the Culling Game, but the grotesque nature of his Cursed Technique more than makes up for its lack of strength. Known as “Explosive Flesh,” Hazenoki’s Cursed Technique allows him to detonate part of this body remotely. During combat, Hazenoki usually attacks by ripping out his teeth and eyes and chucking them around like grenades. He uses a reverse Curse Technique to regenerate his lost body parts and supply himself with unlimited ammo.

What is Iori Hazenoki’s Role in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Forming a team of participants led by fellow reincarnated sorcerer Star Reggie, Hazenoki quickly embraces the brutal nature of the Culling Game, using his teammate Remi’s attractiveness to lure in and murder unsuspecting civilians. When Megumi Fushigoro enters his team’s hideout, Iori pelts the young jujutsu sorcerer with explosive body parts, only to be caught off guard by the sudden arrival of Fumihiko Takaba. Hazenoki finds himself outmatched by Takba’s surprising agility despite his best efforts and stops fighting him after learning that Megumi has defeated Reggie.

While Hazenoki is last seen walking away from the Culliing Game at the end of Jujustu Kaisen Chapter 173, he appears again to take on Kenjaku. While he’s still as arrogant as ever, his reaction to Takaba’s arrival is that they have formed a genuine friendship, even though Takaba’s excentricity still clearly annoys him.

