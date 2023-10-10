Who is Pseudo-Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is home to many twisted souls, whether they be Cursed Spirits or jujutsu sorcerers who use their abilities to further their selfish agendas. While Sukuna, the “King of Curses,” was built up as the series’ main villain at the start of Jujutsu Kaisen, recent events have exposed a much graver threat: Pseudo Geto. This mysterious individual has been lurking behind the scenes since before the beginning of the series, and his impact on Jujutsu Kaisen‘s story cannot be understated. Here’s everything you need to know about Psuedo Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen.

WARNING: Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen are incoming!

Who, or What, is Peeudo Geto?

Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

The introduction of Pseudo-Geto is one of the biggest plot twists in Jujutsu Kaisen. Having spent the entirety of the series masquerading as Satoru Gojo’s best friend-turned-mortal enemy, Suguro Geto, Pseudo-Geto formally introduced himself seconds before Gojo was sealed in the Prison Realm by casually unscrewing the cap of Geto’s skull, showing that the fallen jujutsu sorcerer has been a corpse puppeteered by a grotesque living brain for quite some time.

While fans of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s anime adaption have only just met Pseudo-Geto, those who have read the manga have had plenty of time to get to know the literal brains behind the operation most of the series antagonists have been facilitating. While it may be hard to believe, this mind-jacking entity is not a Cursed Spirit: it is the current form of an ancient jujutsu sorcerer named Kenjaku.

Who is Kenjaku?

Image: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

Born in the Meiji era of Japanese history, Kenjaku is a powerful jujutsu sorcerer who viewed the Cursed energy he and his peers wield as a medium through which he could explore his morbid scientific curiosity. Possessing the archetypical demeanor of a mad scientist, Kenjaku experimented on Curse Spirits and humans with the potential to wield Cursed Energy with no regard for the physical and emotional agony his actions inflicted on his “test subjects.”

Eager to see how his experiments would unfold over the ages, Kenjaku has kept himself alive for centuries through his innate Cursed Technique, which allows him to transplant his brain into other people’s bodies. With this ability, Kenjaku has managed to seamlessly transfer his mind and soul into the bodies of countless people, allowing him to manipulate events in ways that ensure that his many long-running schemes will reach a desirable conclusion and giving him access to his hosts’ unique Cursed Abilities.

While the second season of Jujtsu Kaisen has given viewers a fleeting glimpse of Kenjaku, manga readers know that stealing Geto’s body and sealing Gojo were minor moves in the centuries-long game this death-cheating jujutsu sorcerer is playing. Anime-only Jutjutsu Kaisen fans should prepare to have their minds folded like origami as more of Kenjaku’s machinations are brought to light.

