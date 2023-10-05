Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 English Sub: Release Date and Time

Image: MAPPA

Every time Jujustu Kaisen fans think they have a chance to catch their breath, the series throws them another curveball. The newly unveiled “Pseudo-Geto” is pulling out all the stops to keep Yuji Itadori and his fellow jujutsu sorcerers from freeing Satoru Gojo, and the unexpected return of a familiar face has thrown even more chaos into the mix. Everyone is dying to know when Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, Episode 12, will be released, so keep reading if you want to get the drop on it!

Beware! Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 lurk below!

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

Episode 12 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is scheduled to air on October 12, 2023, at 00:00 AM JST. As is tradition, fans of the English dub of Jujutsu Kaisen will have to wait two weeks until the dubbed episode hits Crunchyroll.

For everyone who wants to watch the episode as it airs, here is a Jujustu Kasien Season 2, Episode 12 time zone release map!

Time Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Thursday, October 4 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Thursday, October 4 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Thursday, October 4 Eastern Time (EST) 1:00 PM Thursday, October 4 Atlantic Time (AST) 2:00 PM Thursday, October 4 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Thursday, October 4 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Thursday, October 4 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Thursday, October 4 Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 PM Thursday, October 4 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 00:00 AM Friday, October 5 Philippines (PHT) 01:00 AM Friday, October 5 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:00 AM Friday, October 5

Related: Higuruma in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 238 Leaks and Raw Scans: It’s Judgment Day [SPOILERS]

JJK Season 2 Episode 10 Recap and What to Expect From Episode 11

Image: MAPPA

Yuji and Megumi Fushiguro rush to take out Ogami, the elderly sorceress maintaining the forcefield that keeps the non-sorcerer citizens of Shibuya trapped. Unfortunately, their path is quickly blocked by Jiro Awasaka, an assassin whose Cursed Technique, Inverse, allows him to invert the power of any attacks that come his way. Showing off some excellent teamwork, Yuji and Megumi launch a coordinated assault that enables them to learn how Jiro’s Cursed Technique works and put the arrogant killer in his place.

Amidst this, Takuma Ino makes it to Ogami, who defends herself by using her Cursed Ability, Séance Technique, to summon a spirit that possesses her grandson’s body. While Takuma doesn’t recognize the soul that Ogami called, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will immediately recognize it as that of Toji Fushiguro, the infamous Sorcerer Killer and Megumi’s absentee father.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2023