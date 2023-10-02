Ahsoka Episode 8 Finale Release Date, Time, Plot, and Trailer

Image: Lucasfilm

Next week, Disney Plus airs the season finale of Ahsoka and we have no idea what to expect. Friends and foes alike have been reunited. A substantial threat emerges once more to strike out at the New Republic. Will one of our favorite Star Wars characters die? Will someone switch sides? Only episode 8 of Ahsoka can answer our burning questions.

Ahsoka Finale Trailer

Other than videos made by enthusiastic fans, Ahsoka hasn’t dropped an official trailer or promo for episode 8. There have been leaks and spoilers. But Lucasfilm isn’t taking any chances on spoiling what we can only assume will be a jaw-dropping finale filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Eagle-eyed Star Wars fans have tried finding clues in the show’s official trailer only to find confirmation of what we already know. Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) is training Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) to become a Jedi with a little help from Huyang (David Tennant). Admiral Thrawn has made his grand reappearance. What happens next is anyone’s guess.

Ahsoka Finale Release Date and Time

One thing for sure is that we’ll finally get our long-awaited answers when Ahsoka airs the finale next Tuesday at 6pm PT. General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) has risked losing her job while helping Ahsoka and Sabine find Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

Meanwhile, Thrawn’s work with the Nightsisters has gotten him one step closer to emerging as a galactic threat once more. Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) has played a surprisingly instrumental role ever since her first appearance in The Mandalorian. Now it’s only a matter of time before the you-know-what hits the fan.

Ahsoka Finale Plot

The major players of Ahsoka are finding their way back to each other in anticipation of the season finale. Sabine found her old Star Wars: Rebels buddy Ezra just in time to be joined by Ahsoka in their fight against Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), apprentice of Sith Master Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson).

All we know so far is that we’re in for a heck of a standoff. Ahsoka and Sabine are returning to Hera with Ezra in tow. But that means Thrawn isn’t too far behind and with him comes the promise of fierce battle. Who will emerge victorious is anyone’s guess.

Everything is coming to a head, and we still have no idea what will happen in episode 8. It’s been a wild ride thus far, though, with cameo appearances by Captain Rex (Temuera Morrison) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). There’s still a chance that everything we know about Ahsoka will be turned on its head in the season finale – for better or for worse.

- This article was updated on October 2nd, 2023