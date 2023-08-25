How Did Ahsoka Get Her White Lightsabers in Star Wars?

Image: Disney

Fans are ecstatic at the valiant return of Ahsoka along with her infamous white lightsabers, and they’re eager to find out what will happen throughout the Star Wars series. However, they were quaking with questions before the series even started. Is Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) coming back? When will we see the villainous Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen)? More importantly, since when has Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) sported white lightsabers? Star Wars usually shows Jedi with blue or green lightsabers, Mace (Samuel L. Jackson) being a lucky exception with purple. Meanwhile, the vicious Sith warriors are known to rock red lightsabers. So, why is Ahsoka different from the rest?

Ahsoka Tano and the White Lightsabers

It’s actually quite simple. Ahsoka left the Jedi Order in season 5 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars after being falsely accused of domestic terrorism. The Jedi along with the Senate eventually found the true culprit, but the damage was done and Ahsoka felt she could no longer trust the Jedi to have her back. Then Chancellor Palpatine kickstarted Order 66 and Ahsoka ended up leaving her old lightsabers on the planet in which she and Captain Rex buried the 332nd Division of Clone Troopers.

A year after the Clone Wars ended, Ahsoka found herself on the farming moon of Raada where she went toe-to-toe with an Inquisitor named Sixth Brother. She took his lightsabers, cleansed the kyber crystals within, and forged her new path with white lightsabers.

However, the Star Wars series doesn’t go into that as much as the Ahsoka novel does. In it, we learn exactly where life took the Togruta Jedi after the Fall of the Republic. She started going by the name Ashla and working for the Fardi clan known for their smuggling ways on the planet Thabeska. When Empire Day brought Imperial officers just a little too close for comfort, she made a run for it and landed on Raada.

Ahsoka made a life for herself working as a mechanic, but she was exactly where she needed to be to watch the birth of the Rebellion. However, an unarmed Jedi is still a Jedi and one day Ahsoka heard the call of the kyber crystals inside of a Sith’s lightsaber, of all things. The rest, as they say, is history. Ahsoka, armed with white lightsabers, has become an iconic image throughout the Star Wars fandom. No one knows where they’ll take her next, but we know we’re in for a heck of a ride!

New episodes of Ahsoka air every Tuesday at 6pm (PT)/9pm (ET) on Disney+.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023