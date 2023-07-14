Did Japan Ban Oppenheimer?

Image: Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer’s early reviews call it a horror movie because of its graphic nature and disturbing subject. However, the film is now making its rounds on social media, with some saying it was banned in Japan due to J. Robert Oppenheimer’s involvement in developing atomic bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Understandably, a film based on his life may face controversy in Japan due to the immense horrors his creation caused. However, has Japan banned the film, or are these unsubstantiated claims? Here is everything you need to know about Japan banning Oppenheimer.

Is Oppenheimer Banned in Japan?

No, Japan did not ban Oppenheimer despite the rumors floating around social media. However, no official theatrical release date has been given for Japan, meaning Oppenheimer will most likely not be shown in Japanese theaters. It is essential to differentiate between a film that did not have a theatrical release and one that was banned, as they have distinct meanings and consequences.

In addition, studios must consider Japan’s interest in Oppenheimer, as films set in a similar time period have not performed well with Japanese audiences due to the sensitive subject matter covered in these films. For example, Variety stated that The Wolverine only made $7.9 million, and Flags of Our Fathers made $13.1 million in Japan, meaning it may not have a theatrical release purely for financial reasons and not because it was banned.

Why is Oppenheimer Controversial?

Oppenheimer’s involvement in creating the nuclear weapons used against Japan makes him a controversial figure, and this is why the ban on the Oppenheimer film in Japan is being speculated on. More specifically, the events started when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. Three days later, on August 9, 1945, a second atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki.

According to the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, between 70,000 and 140,000 people died at Hiroshima and between 40,000 and 70,000 at Nagasaki. This means that a total of 110,000 to 210,000 total people died when the atomic bombs were dropped on both cities. The sheer destruction and loss of life caused by the atomic bombs, which Oppenheimer helped create, is why a potential ban in Japan could happen but most likely won’t.

