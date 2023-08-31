Freddy Fazbear is Back and Scarier Than Ever in the Second Five Nights at Freddy’s Trailer

Image: Universal Pictures

The last time Universal Pictures/Blumhouse dropped a trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s, it left us terrified but wanting more. Where was the beloved animatronic figure who started it all? Well, look no further because Freddy Fazbear is back with his buddies and they’re scarier than ever. The spooky carnival music playing jauntily over random figures popping out of the dark lets us know that the movie is staying true to its hair-raising video game roots.

Before we dig more into the long-awaited return of Freddy Fazbear, you can check out the new Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer below:

The highly anticipated movie follows Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) after he reluctantly takes a graveyard position at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza to make ends meet. Just like the video game, the night starts off smoothly enough until he realizes that monitoring four animatronic mascots – Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy – isn’t exactly the easy job he’d been hoping for. By the time Mike even knows he’s in danger, he’s smack dab in a race against the clock as he desperately tries to survive the night.

When Universal Pictures/Blumhouse first dropped the official trailer back in July, we were excited but lowkey kind of disappointed. How could the same studio that brought us M3GAN deliver a Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer without the Fazbear himself? This second trailer is a reminder that patience is a virtue for a reason.

Five Nights at Freddy’s also stars Elizabeth Lail (You), Piper Rubio, Matthew Lillard, Kat Conner, and Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot). The second trailer doesn’t give too much away (which is a rarity nowadays), but it’s got us on the edge of our seats just the same!

When Will Five Nights at Freddy’s be Released?

Video game and horror enthusiasts alike can watch Freddy Fazbear and his horrific group of friends do what they do best in Five Nights at Freddy’s on October 27.

