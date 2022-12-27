How to Play the Five Nights At Freddy’s Games in Order

Image: Scottgames

Five Nights at Freddy’s, or FNAF, introduced a different way to experience horror games since the first game in the franchise was released in 2014. It offered simple point-and-click mechanics, but how the game uses limited resources (like a flashlight battery), combined with an eerie atmosphere, made the game scary.

Despite its simple gameplay, FNAF offers a complex narrative that requires players to play the games in a specific order so that they can be understood fully. There are two ways to play FNAF to get the entire story: first is by release date and the other is by chronological order.

Playing FNAF According to Release Dates

Image: Scottgames

Here are the FNAF titles arranged according to release year:

Five Nights at Freddy’s (2014)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (2014)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 (2015)

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 (2015)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location (2016)

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator (2017)

Ultimate Custom Night (2018)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (2019)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Special Delivery (2019)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (2021)

Playing FNAF games according to when they were released helps you appreciate how the series grew over time. It will help you see improvements in graphics as well as how succeeding titles increasingly struck fear into the player while maintaining the series’ simple mechanics.

Playing FNAF According to In-game Lore

Image: Scottgames

Here’s the series’ chronological order based on in-game lore:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Special Delivery

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

If you want to understand the game’s storyline, you’ll need to ignore the release dates and play it according to the plot. Each entry in the series takes place at a certain time, and this is what we use as the basis to determine its chronological order.