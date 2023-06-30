Image: Cartoon Network

The Ben 10 franchise has garnered widespread critical acclaim and won three Emmy Awards. The franchise comprises five television series and four films, called Ben 10 Classic by fans, aired between 2005 and March 2014. In addition, the series was rebooted in 2016, called Ben 10 Reboot by fans, with additional episodes, movies, and specials. The Ben 10 franchise lasted sixteen years, making it Cartoon Network’s longest-running franchise. This means there is a lot of Ben 10 to watch, so here’s how to watch Ben 10 in Chronological Order, including both Classic and Reboot titles.

Ben 10: How to Watch in Chronological Order

Here is how to watch Ben 10 in chronological order, including all TV shows, movies, and specials in the Classic and Reboot series:

Ben 10 (2005-2008)

Ben 10: Secret of the Omnitrix (2007)

Ben 10: Race Against Time (2007)

Ben 10: Destroy All Aliens (2012)

Ben 10: Alien Force Seasons 1 and 2 (2008-2009)

Ben 10: Alien Swarm (2009)

Ben 10: Alien Force Season 3 (2010)

Ben 10: Ultimate Alien Season 1 and Season 2, Episodes 1-9 (2010-2011)

Ben 10: Ultimate Alien Season 2, Episodes 10-12, and Season 3 (2011-2012)

Ben 10: Omniverse (2012-2014)

Ben 10 Reboot Season 1 (2016-2020)

Ben 10: Versus The Universe: The Movie (2020)

Ben 10 Reboot Specials: Ben 10,010 (2021) Ben Gen 10 (2021) Alien X-Tinction (2021)



Ben 10 classic had a consistent storyline, but 2016 Cartoon Network rebooted the franchise with a faster-paced retelling of the same story. This means the timeline will be jumbled, mixed up, and different, leading to a different viewing experience. While Ben 10 Reboot is not necessary to enjoy the class canon story, I had a lot of fun watching it, and it does add to the franchise positively, and any fan will enjoy watching it as I did.

Where Can You Watch Ben 10?

You can easily access all the Ben 10 TV shows, movies, and specials on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Max, and Amazon Prime Video. It’s important to note that Netflix hosts Seasons 1-4 of the Ben 10 Classic series, while the movies are available on Max. Amazon Prime Video offers free and paid content from the franchise. To enjoy the complete Ben 10 experience, you may need to use multiple streaming services.

How Long Will It Take You to Watch the Entire Ben 10 Franchise?

A fan on the Ben 10 Reddit page, TheJusticeAvenger, calculated how long it would take you to watch the Ben 10 franchise, and we are impressed! Here is how long it will take for you to watch the entire Ben 10 franchise.

Ben 10 Classic:

230 episodes from OS to OV (including Secret of the Omnitrix) x 22 minutes = 5060 minutes

Race Against Time = 67 minutes

Alien Swarm = 69 minutes

Heroes United = 44 minutes

Destroy All Aliens = 69 minutes

The total runtime of Ben 10 Classic is 5309 minutes which is 88.48 hours or 3.69 days.

Ben 10 Reboot:

184 episodes of the Reboot (including Versus the Universe) x 11 = 2024 minutes

Crossover Nexus = 11 minutes

The total runtime of Ben 10 Reboot is 2035 minutes which is 33.92 hours or 1.41 days.

The total runtime of the Ben 10 franchise, as calculated by TheClassicAvenger, comes out to 7344 minutes which is 122.4 hours or 5.1 days. That is a lot of Ben 10 for you to watch, which is excellent since this is one of the best cartoons from Cartoon Network!

