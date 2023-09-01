New Our Flag Means Death Trailer Finally Drops Season 2 Release Date

Image: HBO Max

Yo-ho, yo-ho – a pirate’s life for me! At least, that’s what Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) basically said in Our Flag Means Death when he set out on the open seas for adventure on the high tides. Only instead of throwing himself head-first into criminal shenanigans, Stede accidentally created a found family full of ne’er-do-wells secretly looking for a place to call home. What starts as a series of hijinks quickly takes a turn for the unexpectedly romantic when Stede finds himself falling head over heels for the infamous pirate Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). Fans are excited once more after HBO Max finally dropped the release date of season 2.

Don’t get your knickers in a twist just yet though. Check out the trailer for season 2 of Our Flag Means Death to find out the official release date:

Last year, Director Taika Waititi took the LGBTQ+ community by storm when he released the hit show Our Flag Means Death. The period comedy follows the hilarious antics of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) after he leaves his well-to-do life for the freedom of the open sea. While season 2 will essentially follow the same storyline, it’s going to be 100x more bonkers about it.

Image: HBO Max

Related: Freddy Fazbear is Back and Scarier Than Ever in the Second Five Nights at Freddy’s Trailer

The tension between the two carried the show, but we never expected it to become canon. Then it did. We also never expected Our Flag Means Death to return for season 2, yet here we are having waited patiently for a release date. Like Lucius Spriggs (Nathan Foad) once said, “What if it’s not a death? What if life just. . . begins again?”

Image: HBO Max

Stede and Blackbeard will be back on our screens in no time playing the infernal game of will they/won’t they (even though my money is ‘they definitely will’). Our Flag Means Death couldn’t possibly return for a season 2, without familiar faces like Vico Ortiz, Leslie Jones, Samson Kayo, and so many more. Rumor has it new faces will be joining in on the chaotic fun, but you’ll have to see for yourself.

When Will Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death be Released?

The new streaming service Max has scheduled season 2 of Our Flag Means Death for a release date of October 5.

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023