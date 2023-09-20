How Old Was Natalie Portman in Star Wars Episodes 1-3?

Image: Lucasfilm

Natalie Portman was incredibly young when she starred in Star Wars episodes 1-3 as Padmé Amidala. She was 18 in The Phantom Menace, 21 in Attack of the Clones, and 24 in Revenge of the Sith. But it wasn’t her first foray into the world of acting. While most 13-year-olds were still playing with toys and action figures, Natalie was busy building her career in critically acclaimed indie films.

How old was Padmé Amidala in Star Wars Episodes 1-3?

Image: Lucasfilm

Incredibly enough, though, Padmé Naberrie was around the same age as the talented actress who portrayed her in the live-action prequels. She was 14 in The Phantom Menace, 24 in Attack of the Clones, and 27 in Revenge of the Sith. She was elected queen of Naboo, which included taking on the royal surname of Amidala.

Most people would’ve buckled under the pressures of running an entire planet. Padmé, however, had already made a name for herself as being outspoken, courageous, and forward-thinking in the name of standing up for her people. She understood the importance of using her voice and her power to make a difference.

Age difference between Padmé and Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episodes 1-3

Image: Lucasfilm

How a woman like that ended up drawn to a guy like Anakin Skywalker is unclear. He was 9 when they first met in The Phantom Menace, around 19 in Attack of the Clones, and around 22 in Revenge of the Sith. Maybe she wanted to fix him, or maybe she liked indulging in the romantic fantasy of their obsessive love. Either way, to say it ended badly would be a severe understatement.

Many of Natalie’s Star Wars peers have reprised their prequel roles. But, unfortunately, Padmé reached the end of her road after a final confrontation with Anakin in The Revenge of the Sith. He made desperate choices to save her life and they instead led to her untimely death.

Natalie, much like Padmé, did a lot of growing up throughout the Star Wars prequels. Where Natalie was able to go on and experience life beyond the movies, Padmé’s life was cut short at the age of 27. She left one hell of an impression, though, and her Star Wars legacy continues to live on.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2023