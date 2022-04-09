How to Play LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Online (Sort Of)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is best experienced with a friend in co-op multiplayer, but the game doesn’t have any official online support. It’s 2022, so that’s a huge shame. However, it’s 2022, which means there’s absolutely a way around this arbitrary limitation. If you’re playing the game on PS4, PS5, or PC, then there is a way to unofficially play with someone else online. It’s not ideal, but it works. Xbox and Switch players are sadly left out of this, though. Here’s how to get online multiplayer working in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

How to Play LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Online

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga only supports local split-screen multiplayer, but you can make use of Steam Remote Play Together or PlayStation Share Play to pass a virtual controller to an online friend. You’ll need a decent internet connection, but only one person needs to own the game for this to work.

PC Method

If you’re playing on Steam, then start LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and then open the Steam Overlay. Find the friend that you want to play with and then right-click their name. Then, select the option to invite that person to a remote play session. You can then assign them control of a controller, your keyboard, or your mouse. They can then join the game normally as if they were sitting next to you for split-screen.

PlayStation Method

This method also works on PS4 and PS5 thanks to PlayStation’s Share Play feature. You need to be a PlayStation Plus member for this to work. Invite your friend to a PlayStation party and then select Share Play from the party menu. Then, select “Play With the Visitor” to assign your friend to the second controller. They can then join your game normally as if they were right next to you for local co-op.

Sadly, these methods aren’t ideal, but they’re the only working method to play LEGO Star Wars online. Thankfully, the game doesn’t require any twitch shooting or fast-paced reactions, so you should be fine if there’s a bit of input delay. It’s better than nothing.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.