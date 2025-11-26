A woman bought Pillsbury biscuits for her family. When she cracked open the can, the discovery she made immediately had her demanding ‘$10,000,000’ from the company

A routine trip to the grocery store turned into a massive demand for $10 million after a Massachusetts woman found small, reflective pieces of aluminum mixed into her Pillsbury canned biscuit dough. As per BroBible, Content creator Marina (@marinathingz) shared the alarming discovery in a viral TikTok video that quickly racked up more than 147,000 views.

Opening up the tube is usually the scariest part of making canned biscuits, but you can imagine the shock when she started pulling out the raw dough and saw dark specks all over the beige surface. Her video showed viewers exactly what she found while prepping biscuits for her family.

Marina held the dough up to the camera, pointing out the suspicious spots. Some of the contamination looked like darkish grey flakes, while other pieces appeared closer to the blue color of the outer packaging. “I’m pulling these freaking biscuits out, and they all have… little pieces of aluminum in them,” she said in the video.

Pillsbury is no stranger to contamination fiasco

The issue wasn’t isolated to just one or two biscuits, either. As Marina examined the entire can, every piece of dough appeared to have the same problem, though the severity varied. She zoomed in on the reflective spots, reacting strongly to the unexpected material.

“What the heck? That’s, like, reflective. Ew. What the h—? It’s all over it,” she stated. Understandably, Marina confirmed she wasn’t going to serve the contaminated food to her family. “Some of them, like, aren’t that bad, but what the f***? There’s tiny pieces of aluminum,” she added. “I don’t know. I’m not eating them. That’s for sure.”

After realizing the extent of the contamination, Marina called out the brand directly, demanding a hefty sum. “Pillsbury Grand, you owe me $10,000,000 because why are you trying to poison me and my family?” she questioned. In her caption, she reiterated the point, writing, “Welp @Pillsbury not sure we want aluminum in our biscuits.”

According to Poison Control, small amounts of aluminum foil are generally non-toxic, and swallowing little pieces usually isn’t harmful. You don’t need to panic if you accidentally ingest a minuscule speck. However, larger pieces of aluminum can cause serious blockages in the throat, gut, or lungs, so you definitely don’t want metal in your food.

Poison Control noted that aluminum foil is mostly aluminum at about 98.5%, with small amounts of iron and silicon mixed in. While occasional small exposures aren’t typically dangerous, long-term exposure to large amounts of aluminum can affect your bones and nervous system.

This latest discovery is particularly concerning because Pillsbury has a documented history of product contamination incidents. In 2001, the company voluntarily pulled 30,000 cases of frozen biscuits from shelves because plastic shards were found inside the dough, creating a potential choking hazard. Then, in 2013, the brand recalled two varieties of its Cinnamon Rolls with Icing after a broken piece of plastic from the plant ended up mixed into a batch.

Recently, we came across stories of ammonia found in ground beef. Fast food chain Arby’s also came under fire for a questionable new item, painting a bad picture of food safety in the US.

For now, it seems like many people will be checking their biscuit dough twice before popping it into the oven.

