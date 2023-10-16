AC Mirage Great Symposium: How to Access the Basement in the Western Outer Courtyard

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has a few quests where you will be tasked with assassinating one of the Order members such as in the Great Symposium mission. However, you will also be able to find a certain basement access in this mission and can get into it early by the use of a certain method. This article will take you through how to get into the House of Wisdom’s basement in Assassin’s Creed Mirage the easy way.

How to Get Into the Basement in the Western Outer Courtyard in AC Mirage

In order to get into the basement, you will first have to know where the entrance actually exists in the courtyard. As shown on the map and image above, you will find it on the northwest side of the House of Wisdom. During the Great Symposium quest, you will be able to get into the basement by obtaining a gardener’s key.

Once you have the key needed, you can make your way to the small structure canopy and then on the ground will be a wooden trapdoor. I found it is very easy to spot the trapdoor so you won’t have any issues with this. Go up to the trapdoor with the key, hold to interact, and you will then be able to go into the basement from there.

Where to Find the Basement Key in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The best way to quickly find the Basement Key is to use Enkidu and focus on the southern rooftop area, eventually, you will easily spot the rooftop gardener who has the key. Go up there and pickpocket the gardener to acquire the key needed.

Now that you know how to get into the basement in the Great Symposium mission, you can go and grab the key for yourself and explore the area.

