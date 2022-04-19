Amazon and Walmart PS5 Restocks Available Today (April 19)

Both Amazon and Walmart will have PS5 consoles available for purchase today, April 19, and fans have a decent chance of buying a system during these two stock drops. Walmart and Amazon have always been the most reliable retailers when it comes to securing next-gen consoles, since the drops are announced ahead of time and are usually restricted to Prime and Walmart+ members.

Walmart seems to be the best bet if you’re looking to buy a PlayStation 5 today, but a ton of people always get lucky with Amazon restocks as well. Here’s what you need to know about these two stock drops today.

Amazon PS5 Restock

Amazon will be getting more PS5 consoles today, but you’ll need to be a Prime member in order to purchase one. That’s how the retailer operates for restocks of next-gen consoles and other hard-to-find items, so it may be worth it to get the membership if you don’t have it already. Sadly, the free trial doesn’t work for this.

Prime members will have “priority access” the entire day, but there’s no chance that the PS5 consoles will last much longer than a few minutes. Keep an eye on the PS5 Amazon page for a chance to buy one. Amazon tends to be sporadic with stock drops, so another one could either come very soon or much later.

Walmart PS5 Restock

Walmart’s PS5 restock is only available to Walmart+ members, so you’ll need a membership for this one as well. You won’t be able to use the free trial either, so you’ll have to pay $13 for a monthly membership in order to buy a PS5 from this stock drop.

Walmart’s PS5 consoles will be available at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET online. Knowing when to be there is half the battle, so it’s nice that Walmart announces the time in advance. You’ll have to act quickly if you want to snag a PS5 from Walmart today though, since you’ll be competing with everyone else at the same time.

Where Else Can You Buy a PS5?

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are available now for $499 and $399 respectively.