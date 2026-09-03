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Category:
News

Americans could lose their chance to object to new AI data centers under proposed EPA rule

Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
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Published: Sep 3, 2026 02:15 pm

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to scrap federal minimum requirements for public notice and comment before states issue certain air pollution permits, including permits increasingly being used by massive data centers. Per ABC, if the rule is reportedly finalized, states and local agencies would get to decide whether, when, and for how long the public gets to weigh in on these projects.

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That does not mean every data center suddenly gets a free pass to pollute without regulation. The proposal specifically targets the federal public-participation requirements for “minor” New Source Review permits, while states would still have their own permitting rules. The problem is that those federal rules currently provide a baseline level of public involvement, and removing that baseline could make the process look very different depending on where you live.

And that matters a lot more now that data centers are getting absolutely enormous. The EPA itself says state and local air agencies issue most air permits for data centers, while the agency has been pushing policies intended to make it easier and faster to build the infrastructure needed for the AI boom.

This feels like a pretty big thing to take away from the public

The EPA says the proposal is about cutting administrative burdens and putting state and local agencies “most familiar with local issues in the driver’s seat.” That’s a pretty straightforward pitch: let the people closest to a project decide how much public participation makes sense instead of forcing every state to follow the same federal minimum.

But critics see a very different trade-off. The Environmental Protection Network said the proposal could eliminate mandatory public notice and comment for minor NSR permits and leave communities in the dark about industrial developments, including fossil-fueled power systems being built to support AI data centers.

And there is a reason that distinction matters. A facility classified as a “minor” source can still be a very big deal to the people living next door, particularly when the project is part of a much larger data center campus.

The EPA signed the proposal on July 1, and the agency’s own regulatory page lists it as a proposed rule rather than a finalized change. The public-comment period has already attracted thousands of responses, so for now, the question is less “can this data center get built?” and more “how much say does the neighborhood get before someone says yes?”

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Author
Image of Evan Tacal
Evan Tacal
Evan Joshua G. Tacal BSBA Graduate from Far Eastern University 6+ years of writing experience Has taken an interest in planting