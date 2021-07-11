Assassin’s Creed, Sony State of Play & New Switch: Weekly News Recap 7/5 – 7/11

This week was crawling with big news, we even got a State Of Play that showcased some games that a lot of people we’re excited to see. We also got some new hardware by Nintendo and a controversial game announcement by Ubisoft.

Nintendo Switch OLED

This new Nintendo Switch releases sooner then we thought, on October 8th, 2021 – the same release date as Metroid Dread. The price of the new console will be $349.99 – around $50 more than a normal Switch. The screen is going to be much bigger this time – 7 inches and it will also be OLED which means the quality of said screen is going to be much better than before. The storage size is also increased from 32 GB to 64 GB.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity

We also got news from Ubisoft that the new Assassin’s Creed game might be a Live Service one modeled on Fortnite, CoD: Warzone and GTA Online. This news angered some Assassin’s Creed fans as they feel like the franchise is going further and further away from its roots. Ubisoft’s plan is to launch AC Infinity as a platform that will bring several different eras and locations simultaneously. The idea is to lay the foundation for a platform that would expand over time and keep players playing for longer.

State Of Play

State Of Play was held this week and showed a couple of interesting games, the biggest one of them being Deathloop, a first person roguelike game by Arkane Studios, the developers behind the Dishonored series. We got to see 9 minutes of gameplay and it all looked beautiful and very interesting. We also got to see Death Stranding: Director’s Cut which is going to be remastered for PS5 and add new battles, advanced combat mechanics, additional delivery support and new story missions. We also found out that SIFU is going to be delayed and will be released early 2022. And we got a sneak peek at Lost Judgement.

And that’s about it for this week, are you excited for any of the games announced and showcased on State Of Play? We know that we can’t wait to try Deathloop out when it releases September 14, 2021.