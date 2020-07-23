Obsidian Entertainment is well known for their RPG design, thanks to their work on such hits as Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds. Though their latest release, Grounded, doesn’t quite fit into this pattern they’ve been promising that they were working on another game behind the scenes. They just revealed that game to be Avowed, a new RPG set in a medieval world.

Unfortunately we didn’t get too many more details beyond that. The game seems to be pretty early in development, with just a CG trailer shown during the Xbox Games Showcase. It’s clear that the game will be set in a huge new world, but one that has many familiar elements. Players look like they’ll be able to wield magic and weaponry at the same time, drawing symbols in the air to cast spells. Beyond that it’s all speculation though.

But there was much more unveiled at the Xbox Games Showcase, so be sure to keep checking back for updates or watch the whole thing right here. This holiday season is looking huge, so you’ll want to know all about the upcoming releases. While Avowed won’t be among them you can check out Obsidian’s latest, Grounded, in just a few days on Xbox One with Xbox Games Pass.