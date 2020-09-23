Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access Delayed to October

Delays have been so common in 2020 you can almost set your watch to them. Larian Studio’s Baldur’s Gate 3 is the latest to fall, though thankfully not by much. The team didn’t feel comfortable with the stability of the game, and have decided they needed another week to get things just right.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access will now kick off October 6th.

In a tweet over on their official Twitter account (which Larian cheekily renamed “Baldur’s Late”) the team confirmed the delay, and included a write-up detailing why Baldur’s Gate 3 needed extra time in the oven. To boil it down: an Early Access game is always in a state of live development, but they want to ship a build that is as stable as can be. Additionally, Larian wants to “triple check” the localization, to ensure there aren’t any issues on that front.

What I found entertaining to read was their use of an A.I. “World Tester” to speed-run the upcoming CRPG, pushing it as hard as it can go before breaking. It’s a novel idea, though Larian assures fans in the post they’re confident adventurous players will still find a way to bring everything crashing down. Ah, the joys of Early Access.

You can read the full post in the tweet below. Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch into Early Access on Steam, GOG, and Stadia October 6th, assuming Larian doesn’t find any other reason to delay it.