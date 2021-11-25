Battlefield 2042 is Getting Updates to Fix Bloom and Other Issues

EA and DICE have just announced their update plans for their recently released FPS title, Battlefield 2042, by introducing fixes to visual bloom effects and other issues. At the time of this news article, Battlefield 2042 has been critically panned by fans and critics alike, due to its laundry list of bugs, glitches, and fundamental problems that have given the game such a negative reception.

In a blog post over on the official Battlefield 2042 news page, they have revealed that multiple updates are currently planned to be released very soon, some of which should address some of the problems that players have been having with the game. “We have confirmed at least two major game updates in the coming weeks, and we’ll be here communicating consistently about the changes we are making, as well as new content coming to Battlefield 2042.”, stated the author of this blogpost. “The teams across the globe are working 24/7 to evolve and deliver improvements to the game. Since launch, we’ve made a number of service updates that have improved server performance as well as the vaulting and restoration of content not performing in line with our designs.

They also go on to say that the development team is currently considering plans to bring back “legacy features”, such as end-of-match scoreboards, server browser, and in-game voice chat. Finally, the blog post ends with them saying that they are happy with all the passionate players out there and that the future of Battlefield 2042’s development has only just begun.

While these mentions of improving the game seem nice, there have been many personal doubts expressed by the gaming community at large whether or not Battlefield 2042 can be salvaged in its current state, or if it’s even worth salvaging, as player trust with EA and DICE has been on the low end for years, with EA pushing out low effort releases and update to their games, just to keep up with potential sales windows and shareholder demands.

Players are very much fed up with big-budget companies pushing out mediocre products, like CD Projekt RED with Cyberpunk 2077, or Rockstar Games with Grand Theft Auto: Definitive Edition. If these companies were sincere about making products that live up to their quality standards, then they should have gotten it right the first time instead of trying to patch everything up post-release. Then maybe, these companies wouldn’t have to prepare the same old public apologies with the usual song and dance that the gaming community has come to expect.

Perhaps this is all just wishful thinking, as the players themselves do take part of the blame for enabling these companies, but that’s a problem to examine for another day.

Battlefield 2042 is available for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Origin, and the Epic Games Store.