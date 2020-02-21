Nvidia’s GeForce NOW lets users play games they own on their PC anywhere they have an internet connection, but the list of supported games appears to be dwindling. Fresh off of Activision-Blizzard announcing they were pulling their titles from Nvidia’s platform comes a similar announcement from Bethesda, though one title will remain.

Bethesda is pulling their entire library from GeForce NOW, except Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Nvidia posted in their forums earlier today that Bethesda would be removing support for all their titles from GeForce NOW, with one exception. Wolfenstein: Youngblood will remain on the platform for Founders (those who pay the $5 a month subscription fee). While this may seem like poor tidings for Nvidia’s fledgling streaming-service, they clarified in a blog post yesterday that these removals are likely due to the 90-day free trial currently attached to the service’s hip.

“As we approach a paid service, some publishers may choose to remove games before the trial period ends,” the blog post claims, making it appear that not all publishers are cool with Nvidia eventually making money off of their titles. It also stands to reason Google may be influencing these decisions, when you consider the partnerships and contracts they have inked with publishers over their own streaming-service, Stadia.

It’s not the end of the world for Nvidia and GeForce NOW. CD Projekt Red announced the other day that their much anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 will work with GeForce NOW at launch, which a fine feather for Nvidia to tuck into their cap. Time will tell who else joins and who else flees, but something tells me the video game streaming wars of 2020 are just heating up.