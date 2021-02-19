Blizzard Arcade Collection Bundles Three Classics in One Place

Blizzard kicked off their BlizzConline announcements with a surprise: the Blizzard Arcade Collection. This retro throwback will feature Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne. Better yet, if you buy the BlizzConline Celebration Collection on Battle.net you’ll get the Collection for free.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection will feature three retro Blizzard classics.

The Collection will include three classic Blizzard titles: Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne. All three will feature a rewind mode, but more interesting is the new Watch Mode. It’s only in Lost Vikings and Blackthorne, but it will allow anyone watching to jump in and play the game alongside the host. Custom save states are also a win, considering how older games could sometime prove a bit brutal with their archaic, limited save systems.

Players can also remap keybindings, among other things. The best news for returning fans: you can play the games without any of the additions or enhancements (unlike a certain botched remaster last year). The Blizzard Arcade Collection will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch for $19.99, and the Collection is available today. If you have a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S the Collection will run via Backwards Compatibility.