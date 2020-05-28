Game News

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is This Week’s Free Epic Game

Technically two free games this week.

May 28th, 2020 by Brandon Adams

borderlands-handsome-collection

Sludge Life may have launched for free on the Epic Games Store, but it didn’t replace Civilization VI as the free game of the week. That honor goes to Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which is packed to the gills with content for looter-shooter nerds.

Borderlands is arguably the progenitor of the looter-shooter genre, and Borderlands 2 remains a high (if not the highest) point in the series. The Pre-Sequel was a fun side-story that came out a couple years later, but it didn’t have the same charm or allure. Both games are included in Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, as are all their various updates and DLCs.

While Borderlands 3 has the best gunplay in the franchise, Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel are still great co-op experiences, and since they are free for a week you can probably rope a buddy or two into some bandit murdering shenanigans. Both provide hundreds of hours of content to dig into (alongside the ever-persistent grind for better gear), but they’re also good for killing a weekend.

You can grab a free copy of Borderlands: The Handsome Collection here, but you’ll need to do so before the offer ends June 6th. At that date a new game will replace Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (rumor has it that title will be ARK: Survival Evolved), so if you want some Handsome Jack, Butt-Stallion, and Deathtrap in your life you need to act before next Thursday.

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like