As has become tradition for the annual event, Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will feature a unique t-shirt for fans to grab and potentially wear during the weekend or whenever you want. Normally this is sold at the actual event in Chicago or wherever GO Fest might take place, but this year is different of course. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic fans can’t really congregate into groups of thousands or tens of thousands like they could before. So the event has gone global and the unique t-shirt has as well.

You should be able to buy it right now on the Pokémon Center website, though it might take a little while to refresh. Once it’s available for you you might want to act fast. While the digital tickets for Pokémon GO Fest 2020 are endless, this t-shirt won’t be. And once it’s sold out that will probably be it, since each year gets a new shirt to commemorate the event. It’s very possible that more t-shirts will be available this year than in previous years, so it might not sell out too quickly, but best to assume supplies will be limited.

You can see the shirt above, so find it on the Pokémon Center site and grab it if you think you’ll like it. And if you’re looking forward to the event, here’s a rundown of how to buy your own ticket. They cost $14.99, but proceeds are going to support the Black community with Niantic pledging a minimum of $5 million in support. Whether you grab the shirt or not, Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will take place from July 25th to 26th wherever you are.