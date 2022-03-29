A Call of Duty Subscription Service Could Be On the Way

Looks like Activision is going to take the same route as Rockstar Games is doing when it comes to subscription services in their most popular titles. New information has been shown regarding a new subscription service from Activision.

Call of Duty fans have been getting a lot of content recently and it looks like they will eventually get a new way to experience the game. A subscription service can be a great way for players to get exclusive cosmetic items, upgrades, premium currency, skins, and more. GTA Online players were not as excited as one would think about a service like this, but there is still a lot of things that we do not know about this “Subscription Service” that could be on the Way.

Today, a Twitter account called CharlieIntel that which is well known for sharing information regarding Call of Duty titles and more, posted a job description that was on the official Activision website giving away some important information regarding “COD 2.0”. The job description went over some keywords like curated-player experiences, multi-platform gameplay, mobile game development, and subscription-based content.

New Activision job listing says "2022 is a stellar opportunity" with "line up of innovations in curated player experiences, multi-platform game play, subscription-based content, mobile game development, and a move to always on community and player connectivity" called "CoD 2.0" pic.twitter.com/mljg9dKShl — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) March 28, 2022

This hints at a possible Subscription Service in their next products, similar to what Rockstar Games is currently doing with GTA Online. The players’ feedback regarding the new GTA Online subscription service is rather unpleasant. A Twitter user ran a poll trying to find out how many players were interested in joining the service and the results were shocking, to say the least. Most players were not interested in joining the subscription service, so if Rockstar Games wants to make this profitable, they will have to find a way to make this offer more appealing.

Activision could take advantage of this opportunity and study why is Rockstar Games’ endeavor failing. COD 2.0 could be what Call of Duty needs to maximize its profits while giving players content and well-produced experiences.

All in all, we hope COD 2.0 improves the Call of Duty experience and gives players all the things they need to enjoy the titles to the full extent. Recently, it was announced that Snoop Dogg was going to get his skin in some Call of Duty titles; if you are not aware of this giant crossover, make sure to go to our article and find out everything about the new content.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.