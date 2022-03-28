Nobody Wants GTA+ Subscription According to Fan Poll

GTA V was released back in 2013 when the PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles were getting their last games. GTA Online was one of the most played games on the Xbox 360 and PS3 consoles, and the game only got bigger when Rockstar Games released the title on next-gen consoles and PC. Since its release in 2013, the game has been released across 3 generations of consoles, rivaling The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, a title that has become almost a joke from all the re-releases that it has seen.

Recently, Rockstar Games announced a subscription service for the acclaimed title. The subscription service called GTA+ is going to offer many benefits like cash, emblems, customization options, and more. This service is going to cost $5.99 per month and it can be canceled at any time if you do not want to keep the membership.

Today, a Twitter user called Videotech_ showed the results of a poll test to see how many of his followers were excited and willing to join the subscription service, and the outcome of the said poll was rather surprising, to say the least. So far, the results have shown a great lack of interest in subscribing to the GTA+ service, with a minuscule 6.2% willing to join the subscription service and an incredible 93.8% uninterested in joining. The poll test was run on March 25th, and almost 20 thousand users were part of it. These are some high numbers, and it shows how few users are considering joining Rockstar Games’ service.

I put out a poll to see if the GTA community expressed any interest in the newly announced GTA+ subscription service for GTA Online. Here's the final results who took part in the poll: with only 6% expressing interest and a mountainous 93% of fans say they have no interest. pic.twitter.com/tcPZqqF7oG — Ben (@videotech_) March 27, 2022

It looks like Rockstar Games will have to improve their offer if they want to attract more players into their service. If they do not, it is pretty likely they will not get as many players as they may think. The lack of interest shown by the community is shocking; many would have thought that players would have accepted this service with open arms, but the reality is otherwise.

The service will launch in a couple of days, so the few players who are excited about this service will not have to wait for too long before getting it. GTA+ will contain a rotating list of benefits each month, and the first set of bonuses for subscribers has already been revealed. The subscription is only available on the next-gen version of GTA Online and will cost $5.99 per month.

GTA V is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.