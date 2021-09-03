Call of Duty: Vanguard Gunsmith Leak Shows Off Attachments and Customization Options

New details regarding the Gunsmith system present in Call of Duty: Vanguard leaked, showcasing what appears to be a list of all the available attachments and customization options available in the upcoming game. The leak was revealed by known leaker @TheMW2Ghost on Twitter and according to it, players will be able to customize their weapons in even more depth than in previous titles.

I typed them all up with each level that you unlock them and this seems to be a list of all Weapon Attachments and Weapon Perks in #Vanguard. Please note: all names and attachments are obviously subject to change, not make it to the final game, or more could be added, etc. pic.twitter.com/nmncIR2doi — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) August 29, 2021

The Gunsmith customization mechanic was first introduced in 2015’s Call of Duty: Black Ops III and has since then continued to be improved on 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, 2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and in the game’s multiplayer Call of Duty: Warzone. According to Charlie Intel, Vanguard’s version of the feature will come with the ability to customize both your ammo type and ballistics.

Call of Duty: Vanguard promises to take the franchise back to World War 2, where players will be able to take a pivotal role in the birth of the Special Forces as they fight on a new solo campaign mode which plans to take them to many of the battles which shaped the world as we know it today. The game will also feature an improved multiplier experience, featuring many new modes and features. It was announced that the acclaimed Zombies mode will also be available at the game on launch day.

But that’s not all since players will also be able to take part in what the game’s developers call a ”fully integrated Call of Duty: Warzone experience featuring a new and massive map.” You can check out the Reveal Trailer of the game below:

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to be released on November 5th, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can already pre-order the game on all its available platforms.