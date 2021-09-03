Game News

Call of Duty: Vanguard Gunsmith Leak Shows Off Attachments and Customization Options

Ready to craft your dream weapon?

September 3rd, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Call-of-Duty-Vanguard-Soldier

New details regarding the Gunsmith system present in Call of Duty: Vanguard leaked, showcasing what appears to be a list of all the available attachments and customization options available in the upcoming game. The leak was revealed by known leaker @TheMW2Ghost on Twitter and according to it, players will be able to customize their weapons in even more depth than in previous titles.

The Gunsmith customization mechanic was first introduced in 2015’s Call of Duty: Black Ops III and has since then continued to be improved on 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot, 2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and in the game’s multiplayer Call of Duty: Warzone. According to Charlie Intel, Vanguard’s version of the feature will come with the ability to customize both your ammo type and ballistics.

Call of Duty: Vanguard promises to take the franchise back to World War 2, where players will be able to take a pivotal role in the birth of the Special Forces as they fight on a new solo campaign mode which plans to take them to many of the battles which shaped the world as we know it today. The game will also feature an improved multiplier experience, featuring many new modes and features. It was announced that the acclaimed Zombies mode will also be available at the game on launch day.

But that’s not all since players will also be able to take part in what the game’s developers call a ”fully integrated Call of Duty: Warzone experience featuring a new and massive map.” You can check out the Reveal Trailer of the game below:

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to be released on November 5th, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can already pre-order the game on all its available platforms.

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Best Free Games – September 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds September 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (September 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy