Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Alpha to Start on August 27

Today, Activision revealed that the Alpha test of the multiplayer of Sledgehammer Games’ Call of Duty: Vanguard will take place from August 27, at 10 AM PT, to August 29, at 10 AM PT, featuring the franchise’s new Champion Hill mode. According to Activision, the Alpha will be exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players and a subscription to the PlayStation Plus will not be required.

You can check out the trailer for the upcoming PlayStation Alpha below, courtesy of PlayStation’s official YouTube channel:

You can check out an overview of the new game mode below, as was written by Activision’s Lead Writer, James Mattone, on the PlayStation Blog:

”In Champion Hill, your squad — which during the Alpha will be either a Duo (2v2) or Trio (3v3)— will compete in a round-robin tournament against seven other squads, with each squad having a set number of lives to start with. The mission is to reduce all other squads’ life count to zero in a series of timed Combat rounds, before the same happens to you. Do that, and claim victory on Champion Hill.”

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, the series will make its return to the WWII, where players will be able to experience the birth of the Special Forces. You can check out the game’s official synopsis below, as is featured on its official site:

”This is WWII combat like never before. Witness the origins of Special Forces as you play a pivotal role and change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a gripping Campaign across four major theaters of war. Become an original Special Forces Operator in an online Multiplayer rich in innovation with 20 maps available at launch. Prepare for a franchise-first, universe-expanding Zombies crossover. Immerse yourself in a fully integrated Call of Duty®: Warzone™ experience featuring a new and massive map. This is the most connected Call of Duty ever, all powered by the next generation Call of Duty® engine introduced in Modern Warfare®.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to be released on November 5th, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 22nd, 2021