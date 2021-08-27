Call of Duty: Warzone Has Removed Battle Royale, When Will It Return?

No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you and sadly April Fools Day was a few months ago. Call of Duty: Warzone and the Battle Royale mode that has made it a household name across the globe over the past year and a half have decided to part ways…for now at least. The most recent update has taken our beloved Battle Royal mode for the time being and replaced it with a couple of other modes that are far less popular, but still fairly enjoyable at least. Don’t burn your games just yet though as there is some good news.

When is Battle Royale Coming Back

Yes, everyone take a deep breath. Call of Duty: Warzone’s Battle Royale mode is coming back on September 2nd, 2021. That means we are going to have to suffer a week without one of the most popular game modes ever made. Fret not though as Infinity Ward hasn’t left us totally high and dry here. Let’s check out the modes we can play while on our little time out.

Instead of duking it out with 150 other players, Payload asks you to team up with them instead of shooting them in the face. A weird gesture for sure, but Infinity Ward is asking us to all get along for a week so that’s just what we’ll be doing. The way Payload works is that you have two teams of 20 players each, one team is the Attacker Team and the other the Defender Team. From here, the attackers must make sure that a truck reaches its final destination while the defenders do their best to destroy the truck along the way. It’s a decently fun mode, but the problem is that with a team of 20, the communication is completely off the rails and that’s a big issue when it comes to a game based completely on the communication between teammates.

Buybacks

Thankfully, this mode is much closer to Battle Royale than Payload. Buy Back mode simply removes the Gulag and allows players to revive as long as they have $4500 on them when they die. This bonus is only active for the first twenty minutes of the game though, so after that period of time, the game returns to business as usual in Verdansk. The catch here is that instead of spawning with basically no money like in normal Battle Royale, you start with $4500. Because of this, the incentive to be on the offensive from the get-go is huge as hoarding all the money you can find will actually equate to you never being able to be killed off. It’s an interesting twist for sure and could definitely find some serious popularity as we mourn the missing Battle Royale mode.

We’ve been through this before with Call of Duty: Warzone and whether it was the polarizing Zombie mode or having to spend a day watching the entire map get blown up, the bumps in the road have always resulted in Battle Royale being returned to us relatively unharmed.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.