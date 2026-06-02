Florida man knocks on neighbor’s door covered in blood and tells them to call 911 after alleged “rough sex” with his wife turned deadly

A Florida man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his wife in their Cudjoe Key home. Bradly Shawn Shadduck, 56, knocked on his neighbor’s door just before 6:00 AM and asked them to call 911. Officers arrived to find his wife, Lynne Alane Shadduck, 62, lying unconscious and surrounded by blood in the hallway of their home.

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As reported by People, Bradly went to his neighbor’s house wrapped in a blanket and nothing else. He told the neighbor to call 911, saying his house was covered in blood. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was dispatched to the property on Thursday, May 28, after the neighbor made that call.

Officers found the home in complete disarray, with broken items scattered throughout and blood smears across the floor, along with a large pool of blood in the center of the living room. Lynne was found naked and unconscious on the hallway floor, with injuries to her back, the back of her head, and her hands. She was transported to Lower Keys Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Bradly told officers things “just happened” and later invoked his right to a lawyer

When police asked Bradly what had happened, he said only that “things just happened” and repeatedly told officers his wife needed help. He also attributed the state of the home to “rough sex” between him and his wife.

🚨 BLOOD EVERYWHERE



A Florida Keys man, Bradly Shadduck (56), was arrested for the brutal murder of his wife, 62-year-old Lynne Shadduck, in their Cudjoe Key home. The suspect showed up at a neighbor's naked, wrapped in a towel, saying "blood everywhere."



📹 Full story:… pic.twitter.com/d7mJdpDV1m — ArrestsSfl | Florida Crime Watch (@ArrestsSfl) May 30, 2026

MCSO Deputy Paul McNalley wrote in the arrest report that Bradly told investigators he passes out when he drinks and does not remember anything, including going to his neighbor’s home to ask for help. Bradly then asked for a lawyer. Cases involving similar domestic violence patterns, such as one husband’s campaign by his victim’s mother over missed warning signs, have drawn renewed attention to how such incidents are reported.

Surveillance footage allegedly captured Bradly going to his neighbor’s house and banging on the windows and doors for roughly two to three minutes, also shaking the railing outside. Two hours later he was seen returning to the neighbor’s home, apparently after having showered. Bloody fingerprints were later found on that same railing.

Inside the home, investigators found a bloody smear along the hallway floor consistent with the victim having been dragged toward the bathroom. In a case that drew comparisons to other alleged cover-up attempts, McNalley concluded in his report that the evidence indicated there had been “a significant fight and struggle for the victim.” Bradly was the only person in the home at the time and had no visible injuries himself, according to the report.

Bradly Shawn Shadduck has since been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond at the MCSO’s Key West jail facility. Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay stated there is “no threat to the public.” Only law enforcement’s account has been made public at this stage; Shadduck’s legal representation had not issued a statement as of the time of reporting.

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